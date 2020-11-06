LHS Choir members make regional

A few days ago, Liberty High School Choir members learned the results of the TMEA Region Choir auditions. Due to COVID-19, auditions were not held in person this year, so students submitted recordings to be judged.

Other high school choir directors/judges listened to the recordings that were submitted and selected students to be members of the TMEA Region 10 Treble Choir and the TMEA Region 10 Mixed Choir.

Kirsten Erskins and Dominique Harris were named to the Treble Choir. Caleb Caldwell, Nailah Donatto, Temidayo Esho, Ivan Martinez, Katelyn Singh and Abigail Turner were named to the Mixed Choir and will advance to Pre-Area auditions, which will be held at the end of this month.

This audition was the first of three auditions in the process to the TMEA All-State Choir. Region 10’s audition was a week later than all of the other regions in the state of Texas due to the most recent hurricane that effected several districts in the region and caused these schools to close for a few days due to lack of power or internet access.

The LHS Choir is under the direction of Christie Bean.