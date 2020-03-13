Dayton declares COVID-19 Public Health Emergency

City of Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck has issued a Declaration of Disaster for Public Health Emergency in response to COVID-19. The declaration takes place immediately and will be in effect for one week, with the option of being extended by the City Council if necessary.

There are no currently confirmed cases of the virus in Dayton, however, the declaration has been issued to assist the City in its efforts to prevent, and if necessary, contain COVID-19 from spreading throughout the city. The declaration prohibits community gatherings of over 500 people for its duration.

At this time the City has no plans to close facilities. City Emergency Management staff have been participating in conference calls with many other state and local officials and have been working directly with the county to keep updated on the latest information regarding the virus.

Residents can find the most current information from the City at www.daytontx.org.