Dayton graduates receive Rotary scholarships
The Dayton Rotary Club held their first face-to-face meeting this Thursday. President Kory Whitley welcomed Mrs. Stacey Gatlin. For the past 88 years, the Dayton Rotary Club has hosted the End of the Celebration for Dayton ISD. This year, due to the pandemic, the 88th Annual Celebration was held virtually. Mrs. Gatlin presented to the club members several groups of DISD staff that were honored including:
Support Staff Employee of the Year:
- Jamie McLaren, Dayton High School
- Jennifer Conner, Wilson Junior High School
- Genesis Cantu, Kimmie M. Brown Elementary
- Lisa DeHart, Dr. E.R. Richter Elementary
- Krystal Cherry, Stephen F. Austin Elementary
- Lynn Staton, Annie Colbert Pre-K Campus
Instructional Support Staff of the Year:
- Tammy Landrum, Dayton High School
- Aaron Heckaman, Wilson Junior High School
- Fiorela Mueller, Kimmie M. Brown Elementary
- Irma Torres, Dr. E. R. Richter Elementary
- Aveleira Moya, Stephen F. Austin Elementary
- Taelor Copeland, Annie Colbert Pre-K Campus
District Employees of the Year:
- Jessica Yates, Central Office
- Brianna Arceneaux, Child Nutrition
- Debbie Don, Custodian
- Marcus Scott, Maintenance
- Bridgett McMahan, Special Education
- Nathan Davis, Technology
- Jennifer Overstreet, Transportation
Rookies of the Year:
- Don Bode, Dayton High School
- Melissa Espinoza, Wilson Junior High School
- Ashley McKinney, Kimmie M. Brown Elementary
- Racheal Jamison, Dr. E. R. Richter Elementary
- Karimi Garcia, Stephen F. Austin Elementary
- Amber Zeno, Annie Colbert PreK Campus
Campus Teachers of the Year:
- Jacob Walker, Dayton High School
- Sandy Thompson, Wilson Junior High School
- Alicia Cox, Kimmie M. Brown Elementary
- Veronica Hernandez, Dr. E.R. Richter Elementary
- Ashley Guillory, Stephen F. Austin Elementary
- Angelle Mouton, Annie Colbert PreK Campus
District Teachers of the Year:
- Alicia Cox, Elementary Teacher of the Year
- Jacob Walker, Secondary Teacher of the Year
The Rotarians then welcomed Principal Geoff McCracken and Lead Counselor Kim Wood. They introduced the Rotarian recipients of the $2,000 scholarships, Ruben Aguilera Jr. and Mitchell McCracken. Both young men thanked the club for the scholarships, talked about what they were involved in during their high school years and their future plans.
