Dayton graduates receive Rotary scholarships

The Dayton Rotary Club held their first face-to-face meeting this Thursday. President Kory Whitley welcomed Mrs. Stacey Gatlin. For the past 88 years, the Dayton Rotary Club has hosted the End of the Celebration for Dayton ISD. This year, due to the pandemic, the 88th Annual Celebration was held virtually. Mrs. Gatlin presented to the club members several groups of DISD staff that were honored including:

Support Staff Employee of the Year:

Jamie McLaren, Dayton High School

Jennifer Conner, Wilson Junior High School

Genesis Cantu, Kimmie M. Brown Elementary

Lisa DeHart, Dr. E.R. Richter Elementary

Krystal Cherry, Stephen F. Austin Elementary

Lynn Staton, Annie Colbert Pre-K Campus

Instructional Support Staff of the Year:

Tammy Landrum, Dayton High School

Aaron Heckaman, Wilson Junior High School

Fiorela Mueller, Kimmie M. Brown Elementary

Irma Torres, Dr. E. R. Richter Elementary

Aveleira Moya, Stephen F. Austin Elementary

Taelor Copeland, Annie Colbert Pre-K Campus

District Employees of the Year:

Jessica Yates, Central Office

Brianna Arceneaux, Child Nutrition

Debbie Don, Custodian

Marcus Scott, Maintenance

Bridgett McMahan, Special Education

Nathan Davis, Technology

Jennifer Overstreet, Transportation

Rookies of the Year:

Don Bode, Dayton High School

Melissa Espinoza, Wilson Junior High School

Ashley McKinney, Kimmie M. Brown Elementary

Racheal Jamison, Dr. E. R. Richter Elementary

Karimi Garcia, Stephen F. Austin Elementary

Amber Zeno, Annie Colbert PreK Campus

Campus Teachers of the Year:

Jacob Walker, Dayton High School

Sandy Thompson, Wilson Junior High School

Alicia Cox, Kimmie M. Brown Elementary

Veronica Hernandez, Dr. E.R. Richter Elementary

Ashley Guillory, Stephen F. Austin Elementary

Angelle Mouton, Annie Colbert PreK Campus

District Teachers of the Year:

Alicia Cox, Elementary Teacher of the Year

Jacob Walker, Secondary Teacher of the Year

The Rotarians then welcomed Principal Geoff McCracken and Lead Counselor Kim Wood. They introduced the Rotarian recipients of the $2,000 scholarships, Ruben Aguilera Jr. and Mitchell McCracken. Both young men thanked the club for the scholarships, talked about what they were involved in during their high school years and their future plans.