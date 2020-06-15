Velma Cathryn Lloyd, 1925-2020

Proverbs 31: Noble, strong, woman of character.

Velma Cathryn Lloyd, also known as Velma Kathryn Harris Lloyd, 94, lifelong resident of Liberty went to her Heavenly Home with the Lord on Wednesday, June 10, at her residence surrounded by family and friends. She was born Nov. 26, 1925 in Liberty to parents Fred L. Harris Sr. and Angie Ruth Wade Harris.

Kathryn was a Woman of Proverbs 31. She was worth far more than rubies or gold. Her love for the Lord Jesus Christ her Savior was first in her life. She was strong and unashamed of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Many times she shared Christ with strangers and they prayed the prayer of salvation. Her husband, children, and grandchildren came next, never in want of anything. She saw no difference in people. God gave her a giving spirit to the poor and disabled and those in need. Challenges did not fear her, they only made her bolder. Wisdom flowed from her heart because of her relationship with the Lord. There are many women who do noble things but she surpasses them.

“Well done my good and Faithful Servant”

Kathryn began her working career in Liberty, Texas at the Grand Leader. Later she became a new hire at the United Gas office. She also worked for Dr. Frank Griffin and Dr. R.O. Clements at their medical office on Main Street. As the years passed, Liberty Independent School District hired her to work in the elementary schools. She later she went on to work at the attendance office at Liberty High School where she eventually retired from LISD.

Kathryn leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Sandra Jean Lloyd of Dallas; son, Billy Allen Lloyd and wife Sheri of Fort Worth; one sister, Mary Lee Harris Flurry; brother-in-law, Billy Gene “Bounce” Lloyd; grandchildren, Blake and wife Chesleigh Lloyd, Jill and Trey Santa Maria; great-grandchildren, Blake Allen Lloyd Jr., Billy, Ross, and Samuel Santa Maria along, with numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends and caretakers, Mary Suarez, Rosetta Mallet, Tara Heard, Shirley and Robert Broussard and Janett Fontenot. The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to the staff at Magnolia Place for their care and love for Kathryn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Fred L. Harris Sr. and Angie Ruth Wade Harris; her beloved husband, Junior S. Lloyd; brother, Fred Leman Harris Jr., and sister, Gladys Harris.

Visitation for Kathryn will take place on Tuesday, June 16, at New Work Family Worship Center, 2512 Grand Avenue, Liberty, Texas 77575 beginning at 12 noon. A Celebration of Life, Legacy and Funeral will begin at 1 p.m. with interment to follow at Liberty City Cemetery. Anyone who attends the service at the church will be required to wear a mask and be subjected to a temperature check at the request of the family.

