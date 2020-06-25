Dayton invited to participate in UT-Austin economic recovery research

Dayton residents from all walks of life are invited to participate in a University of Texas research project. Tara M. Moore, a junior undergraduate at UT-Austin’s College of Liberal Arts, is a student researcher for the IC2 Institute conducting research about living and working in Dayton with COVID-19.

IC2 Institute is a think and-do-tank that specializes in bringing together educational institutions, private industry, and city government to solve problems in communities. They have employed several student researchers to gather data about rural economic recovery and COVID-19 in 83 communities in Texas and Louisiana at no cost to the communities via an anonymous online survey and interviews.

“Taking the survey is an easy way to show support for the community and be a part of effecting change,” said Moore. “We are donating $1,000 to the school district of the community with the highest percentage of survey responses. We want to hear from as many people as possible!”

The survey asks basic demographic questions as well as questions about values and services in Dayton.

Residents can take the anonymous survey by going to https://utexas.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3rDKef63Sds7MtT?p=1&c=19. The survey can also be accessed by scanning the QR code above with a smartphone.

Another way residents can participate is by arranging an interview with Moore. “The interview asks easy questions about living or working in Dayton. This is my favorite part of the project,” said Moore, “because I love talking to people and hearing what they have to say. I think it’s a great opportunity, especially for those who may otherwise go unheard, to voice your opinion and share your personal experiences.”

All interviews will be conducted remotely to preserve social distancing.

The data Moore gathers for the project will be given to the Dayton Community Development Corp at no charge as part of a larger economic recovery program by the IC2 Institute that will commence in the fall. Dayton representatives will be invited to participate in a training program developed by IC2 .

“I really want to emphasize that this is for everyone 18+. Some members of the community I’ve already spoken with initially doubt that their opinions are valid or relevant but that’s far from the truth. Everyone’s voice matters and deserves to be heard. Please contact me to arrange an interview.”

Moore can be reached at tara.moore@austin.utexas.edu.