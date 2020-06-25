Alfred Frank Shivers, 1938-2020

Alfred Frank Shivers, 81, of Hull passed away on Tuesday, June 23, at his home in Hull. He was born on Nov. 6, 1938 in Hull to parents Lonnie and Lelia Shivers who preceded him in death along with his siblings, W.G. Shivers, Mitchell L. Shivers, Ethylene S. Sikes, Robert M. Shivers, and his twin brother, J. Byron Shivers.

Al was a lifetime resident of Hull other than the year he lived in Nigeria with his sister Ethylene. He could often be seen covering the town in his golf cart, making stops at some of his regular places and having a Dr. Pepper. Al was a longtime, faithful member of First Baptist Church of Hull.

He is survived by his brothers, Lonnie G. Shivers and wife Inez, Gregg Shivers and wife Jimmie; 18 nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 25, at Magnolia Cemetery, Woodville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Hull, P.O. Box J, Hull, TX 77564.