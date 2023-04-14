DAYTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER KNIFE THREAT

LIBERTY – On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at approximately 5:47 PM, Liberty Police Department Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a male subject who had threatened another man with a pocketknife. The complainant, a parishioner of the Immaculate Concepcion Catholic Church, located at 411 Milam Street in the City of Liberty, stated that the church was having a function in the Continuing Christian Education Classroom when he noticed a suspicious person on the premises.

The reportee stated that a middle-aged Hispanic male had arrived at the church, saw him in the churchyard, and began staring at him as if he was angry or upset about something. The reportee related that he began approaching the subject when the stranger produced a black pocketknife and began making threats. The reportee, fearing imminent serious bodily injury or death, retreated from the armed subject, entered his vehicle, and fled the scene only to be followed, by his would-be attacker, who was driving a light blue Dodge pickup.

Liberty Police Officers Justin McGraw, Cesar Osgueda, and Ktisha Martin were immediately dispatched to the area to locate the suspect vehicle and apprehend the offender. Officer Martin successfully located the suspect vehicle, bearing TX LP #CVN9032, which had become stationary at the corner of Travis and Veronica Street, where she then notified Officer McGraw.

Once both officers were on scene, the suspect was ordered to exit the vehicle; however, the suspect failed to comply with these lawful orders, responding only by holding his state-issued identification card out the driver’s side window. Officer Osgueda issued the commands, in Spanish, twice more and the suspect then exited the vehicle with both hands in the air.

The suspect began to resist Officer Martin’s attempt to place him in handcuffs, but after a brief scuffle, as he pulled his arm away from the officer, the suspect was successfully taken into custody without injury.

The suspect was identified as being 54-year-old Vicente Soria Flores of 808 Beauty Street in the City of Dayton, Liberty County, Texas. He was arrested on charges of Deadly Conduct and Resisting Arrest or Detention, both offenses classified as Class A Misdemeanors, and transported to the Liberty County Jail.

Flores was arraigned by Liberty County Pct #1 Justice of the Peace Stephen Hebert, on 04/13/2023, and a bond of $10,000 was set for each charge.