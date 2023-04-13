Suspect in custody following fatal shooting at airport

A suspect is in custody following a fatal shooting at Cleveland Municipal Airport on the morning of Thursday, April 13.

A call in regards to the disturbance was placed to Cleveland Police Department at 8:44 a.m. Upon arrival at the airport, Cleveland police officers observed that Jesse Ray Rogers, 29, of Cleveland lying near the runway hangar. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

The deceased victim was determined to be a 29-year-old current contract employee of the airport.

Investigators determined that an ex-employee, alleged to be 20-year-old Marco Jacquez of Cleveland, arrived at the airport and approached the victim while brandishing a shotgun. The suspect then demanded that the victim get into his vehicle. Upon refusal by the victim, the suspect shot the victim and fled the scene in a 2016 Silver Nissan.

Cleveland Police Dispatch issued a regional broadcast alerting other agencies of the suspect and vehicle description. He was then apprehended by the Colorado County Sheriff's Department, with the assistance of the Eagle Lake Police Department, at 12:13 p.m.

"I would like to share my appreciation for the teamwork of all the first responders who assisted with this case," said Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, who added that Cleveland PD Detective Sergeants Kevin Cooke and John Shaver are working diligently to find a motive in this tragedy.