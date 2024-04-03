Deputy De Anda Named Employee of the Month at LCSO

Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy De Anda was honored as the April 2024 Employee of the Month. Sheriff Bobby Rader made the announcement during the office's monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 2, recognizing Deputy De Anda for her outstanding actions that ultimately saved a young man's life.

"For her quick action on the scene, Deputy De Anda saved a young man's life and is well deserving of the recognition for it," Rader said.

The commendation was attributed to Deputy De Anda's swift response to a distress call on Sunday, March 3. Dispatched to the 1000 block of County Road 5251 in Cleveland, she found a 13-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive on a couch. Recognizing the severity of the situation, Deputy De Anda promptly administered Narcan Nasal Spray, a decisive action that proved instrumental in reviving the youth.

Using her Apple Watch with a specialized app to monitor the subject's vital signs, Deputy De Anda detected the absence of a pulse. Undeterred, she promptly administered an additional dose of Narcan, leading to the young man's recovery. Following this critical intervention, emergency medical services arrived on the scene and provided further assistance before transporting the young patient to Kingwood Hospital.

Deputy De Anda later learned that the young man had ingested Percocet pills. Despite the outcome of the rescue, the source of the pills remains under investigation. This remarkable demonstration of quick thinking solidifies Deputy De Anda's deserving recognition as the Employee of the Month.