Taylor takes over AD position at Hardin

HARDIN — Hardin Head Football Coach Chad Taylor will have a little more on his plate after officially taking over duties as Athletic Director on April 1.

Taylor takes over for Randy Snell, who has served in the athletic director role for the last few years.

Snell will continue to oversee girls' athletics until he officially retires on Dec. 31.

Taylor likes the direction the athletic program is headed and wants to change the culture.

"I want to integrate more of a work program on the boy's side, and I want everyone to buy in with what we are trying to do here," said Taylor.

Just three years ago, Taylor was also the Athletic Director/Head Coach at Liberty, and last year, he also had that role at Tarkington.

This past season, the Hornets finished 3-7 under Taylor in his first year at the helm of the football program.

"We need to get the numbers up some more on the boy's side, but I think both the boys' and girls' programs will be winning more in the years to come."