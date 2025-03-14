DJ's story touches nation

Dayton Interim City Manager and Police Chief Derek Woods gets a big heartwarming hug from Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel during a special ceremony at the Dayton Police Department. Daniel has made headlines over the years as he fights to live, and last week, he was recognized by President Donald Trump.
Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel smiles Liberty Municipal Judge Stephen Hebert during his swearing-in ceremony with the Liberty Police Department.
