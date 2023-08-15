DPD makes arrest in death of 9-month-old

DAYTON – Police are investigating the tragic death of a 9-month-old baby that resulted in a male suspect's arrest.

The incident occurred Friday, Aug. 11, around noon, when DPD responded to a call on East Waring Street for a medical call of a non-responsive 9-month-old boy.

According to Dayton Police Chief Derek Woods, officers arrived on the scene and began CPR on the child until EMS personnel arrived. The child was transported to Texas Children's Hospital by Life-Flight and was later pronounced deceased.

"During the investigation, it was alleged that the child had drowned by an individual later identified as Jeffery Maddox Dailey, who was in a relationship with the child's mother,” said Woods.

A subsequent autopsy performed by the Harris County Medical Examiner's office over the weekend revealed a cause of death consistent with acute blunt force trauma, multiple skull fractures, and brain bleeding.

Law enforcement arrested Dailey on Monday evening and charged the suspect with Injury to a Child (F-1).

Dailey has an extensive arrest record and has previously been charged with numerous crimes, ranging from drug charges, assault to a family member and attempting to escape custody.

The suspect is currently in the Liberty County Jail with no bond set.



