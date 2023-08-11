Cyber Tip leads to an Arrest in Fort Bend County

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division received a Cyber tip regarding videos being uploaded to the internet using a Media App. that contained videos of Child Pornography. The Media site reported the videos to Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC). The Cyber tip included two videos that depicted children under the age of eighteen engaged in sexual acts. Investigator S. Mitchell who is associated with ICAC immediately acted upon the Cyber Tip and began his investigation.

During the investigation the user for the Media account was found to be Joshua Cavazos and the IP Address led to a home located off Road 7002 Cleveland, Liberty County. The investigation proved that Cavazos had been living at the residence on Road 7002 since March of 2023, and that Cavazos had just recently moved back to his parents' home located in Fort Bend County. Upon Investigator Mitchell locating the address of Cavazos parents, he went to that location and spoke with Cavazos, where Cavazos gave consent to have the data extracted from his cell phone.

Upon completing the extraction of Cavazos cell phone, numerous videos and images of children engaged in sexual acts were located on his phone. There was enough evidence on Cavazos cell phone to get an arrest warrant on Cavazos for the offenses of, Possession of Child Pornography.

Upon the warrant being signed by a Liberty County Judge, on Monday, August 7, 2023, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office was contacted to assist in the execution of the warrant. Cavazos was taken into custody at his parents’ residence in Fort Bend County by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office around 10:10 pm, August 7, 2023, and transported to the Fort Bend County jail. August 8, 2023, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office transport Deputies went to Fort bend County jail and brought Cavazos back to the Liberty County jail. By the time Cavazos arrived at the Liberty County jail an additional warrant was filed on him for, Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Cavazos bond amounts are as follows:

Possession of Child Pornography - $50,000

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child - $2,000,000

According to Captain David Meyers, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Cavazos could face additional charges as this is still an ongoing investigation.