DPD warning public about scam

DAYTON – The Dayton Police Department is warning the community about a scam artist calling residents in the area, claiming they have warrants related to human and drug trafficking allegations.

According to Dayton Police Chief Derek Woods, the caller claims the allegations are unfounded, but they have a warrant for the individual's arrest and need to send money to take care of the warrant.

They also claim that charges are filed in the U.S. Southern District of Texas.

Woods said that his office was made aware following a concerned citizen who came to the police department and showed that the caller had spoofed the DPD's phone number and claimed to be Officer Henderson. There is no such officer that goes by that name.

Woods said the scammer even sent the individual a copy of a warrant.

"They went above and beyond with this," said Woods.

Woods encourages anyone who receives a call making any claims about warrants to hang up and call the DPD immediately.

You can reach them at 936-258-7621.