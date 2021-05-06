Drone Aircraft Found Near Home

At approximately 10:am on Monday, May 3rd, Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy Luis Jennings responded to a call just south of the City of Liberty on Private Road 1133 regarding an Aerial Drone aircraft found on the ground near the bathroom window of a resident. Upon closer examination of the drone, it appeared the aircraft crash landed near the home due to overextending its flight range or a battery failure of the craft.

The property owner who reported the abandoned drone near his home was concerned the craft may have been used for criminal purposes to spy on surrounding landowners in order to “case” out any valuable vehicles or equipment and/or for the act of theft or burglary. To the homeowner’s knowledge, nobody that lives near him owns or flies such a drone aircraft.

Deputy Jennings described the drone as a black and white drone with four rotors. The brand name is by Protocol and the model is a Kaptur. The word “Kaptur” is printed on all four rotors. The drone has been placed in evidence at the Sheriff’s Office while it is being examined further to determine a serial number and if a camera is onboard and if so, does it contain aerial photographs of the surrounding area homes and property.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have knowledge of this drone, or if anyone was flying the craft for sport rather than criminal intent, to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 so proper ownership can be established.