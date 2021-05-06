Dayton Wrestling Champion to be crowned at DayGaCom

DayGaCom is coming to Dayton, Texas, on May 7-9 and there will be tons of fun for the whole family. The event is being presented by the City of Dayton and is sponsored by the city's new fiber network, DayNet.

One of the featured attractions at the show will be live professional wrestling by Premier Event Wrestling Lucha Libre. The wrestling will happen all weekend long, but there will be an over-the-top-rope Battle Royal to determine the first-ever Dayton Wrestling Champion on Saturday evening. The match will start with multiple wrestlers inside the ring who will then attempt to throw each other over the top rope to the ground. Once both feet of a wrestler touch the ground, they are eliminated from the match. The match will continue until there is only one man left. The last man standing will be crowned the champion and will be awarded the title belt by City of Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck in a brief ceremony following the match.

Professional wrestling has become a part of pop culture because of its larger-than-life athletes and its timeless battle between good and evil.

On Saturday and Sunday, DayGaCom will also have two legendary professional wrestlers and WWE Hall of Famers, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and Booker T at the event who will be selling their merchandise, signed memorabilia and photographs. The two iconic wrestlers will be doing question and answer panel discussions during the event as well.

Other featured guests include comic book artists Mostafa Moussa and Pablo Villalobos, comic book creator Jay Gillespie of Dimension Comics, comic book writers Heath West and Patrick Yarbrough, comic book company Last Sentry Comics, Steve Andreno, suit actor of Baboo from Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers and more.

DayGaCom will also feature Laser Tag, a replica 1966 Batmobile, a mobile gaming, a photo booth, a Magic the Gathering tabletop tournament, numerous food trucks, cosplay contests, gaming contests and a wide variety of vendors.