Efforts to widen US 90 continue Posted in: News Maxine Domain and Marian Trahan Tolan talk with Michael Meroney, HDR Engineering, and Wayne David, TxDOT, about the US 90 road widening project. Chris Jarmon looks at a poster displaying background information on the road widening project at the TxDOT public hearing meeting. LIBERTY — The Texas Department of Transportation presented plans and took comments from locals regarding the widening of US 90 ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!