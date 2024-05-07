Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
US HIGHWAY 90 CLOSED
FM 787 Bridge collapse

News
Early Monday, the Trinty River Bridge at FM 787 was closed to traffic in both directions due to a washout on the west side of the bridge.

This morning news broke that the bridge has experienced a collapse in that same area.

The road remains closed and will certainly remain that way for some time as flood waters recede and damage assessments and repairs can be done.

Traffic from that area was already being diverted to other alternative routes in the area,

Traffic on Texas 105 remains the most common path, with traffic also being diverted in that direction from US 90, where the Trinity River Bridge has been closed out of an abundance of caution.

The Vindicator will continue to cover this developing story.

