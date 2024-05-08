27 Dresses Project to help flood victims have magical prom

CLEVELAND — Founders of the 27 Dresses Project, Emily Cook and Hannah Taylor, are on a mission to ensure Cleveland ISD students have a magical prom night despite the recent flooding that has impacted many residents.

Cleveland ISD prom is set to be held on Friday, May 10, and many local residents have lost everything in the flood waters.

"CISD board member-elect Bethany Porter reached out and asked if we could help girls who lost their dresses in the recent flooding," said Cook. "Soon, the high school principal, Mr. Miller, had called. We, of course, said absolutely. Tell us where, and we can make it happen."

Both Taylor and Cook are graduates of Tarkington High School. They teamed up to found the organization in an effort to provide local families with high-school-aged daughters, as well as residents looking to purchase dresses for special occasions, the opportunity to buy gowns and dresses at an affordable price.

Each year, the event offers a vast collection of high-quality formal wear, cocktail dresses, and even some bridal gowns, all suitable for a wide variety of events.

While the dresses are priced at $50 or less during the annual 27 Dresses Project event, they will be free of charge to those looking for a dream dress after being impacted by the flood waters.

"Our volunteers have quickly rallied to help, and folks have begun donating even more dresses," said Cook. "Our goal is to help as many girls get to their prom this weekend as possible."

For more information and to donate, contact Cook or Taylor through the 27 Dresses Project Facebook page.