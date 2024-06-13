Fun and Games

-
Stephanie Montgomery Nickerson with Universal Agape Love spreading the love at Taste of Dayton. The Vindicator | Abraham Ramirez
It’s never a dull moment with Dayton Medical Center around. Stacey Brown, Natalie Arteaga and Erica Tennant entertained guests with l of wellness at Taste of Dayton. The Vindicator | Abraham Ramirez
Rave Financial made sure all the kids had twisted good time. The Vindicator | Abraham Ramirez
Zane Hill and Citlalli Laza from The Health Center of Southeast Texas were connecting with patients for quality health care. The Vindicator | Myria Schubert
Tera Aguero and Shelby Eiland with the Dayton Economic Development Corporation were Sorry! for anyone who missed the Taste of Dayton. The Vindicator | Myria Schubert
Lacey Cooper-Bell, Ashley Ramirez, Alisha Dale, Shaela Chapman, Sammi Plotts, Angela Sandefer, Irene Marquez, Brittany Neale, Tammy Pratka, Alisha Cunningham and Heather Kelly served up drinks and brisket mac-n-cheese. The Vindicator | Myria Schubert
Tina Martinez and Eunice Morgan from Community Resource Credit Union passed out sweets. The Vindicator | Myria Schubert
Ana Gepaz, Sal Paudel and Carla Diaz from Auto Insurance were fishing for new customers. The Vindicator | Myria Schubert
Windy Soliday with Universal Agape Love at Taste of Dayton. The Vindicator | Myria Schubert
Betty Tankersley, Barbara Toler and Deborah Shanks with Pace-Stancil Funeral Home giving out dirt pudding. The Vindicator | Myria Schubert
Stacey Brown, Natalie Arteaga and Erica Tennant with Dayton Medical Center playing Wheel of Wellness at Taste of Dayton. The Vindicator | Myria Schubert
Jennifer Perkins, Janie Budro, Tammy Alexander and Kimberly Judge got in on the fun at Taste of Dayton. The Vindicator | Myria Schubert