Fun and Games

News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Stephanie Montgomery Nickerson with Universal Agape Love spreading the love at Taste of Dayton. The Vindicator | Abraham Ramirez
  • Article Image Alt Text
    It’s never a dull moment with Dayton Medical Center around. Stacey Brown, Natalie Arteaga and Erica Tennant entertained guests with l of wellness at Taste of Dayton. The Vindicator | Abraham Ramirez
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Rave Financial made sure all the kids had twisted good time. The Vindicator | Abraham Ramirez
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Zane Hill and Citlalli Laza from The Health Center of Southeast Texas were connecting with patients for quality health care. The Vindicator | Myria Schubert
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Tera Aguero and Shelby Eiland with the Dayton Economic Development Corporation were Sorry! for anyone who missed the Taste of Dayton. The Vindicator | Myria Schubert
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Lacey Cooper-Bell, Ashley Ramirez, Alisha Dale, Shaela Chapman, Sammi Plotts, Angela Sandefer, Irene Marquez, Brittany Neale, Tammy Pratka, Alisha Cunningham and Heather Kelly served up drinks and brisket mac-n-cheese. The Vindicator | Myria Schubert
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Tina Martinez and Eunice Morgan from Community Resource Credit Union passed out sweets. The Vindicator | Myria Schubert
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Ana Gepaz, Sal Paudel and Carla Diaz from Auto Insurance were fishing for new customers. The Vindicator | Myria Schubert
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Windy Soliday with Universal Agape Love at Taste of Dayton. The Vindicator | Myria Schubert
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Betty Tankersley, Barbara Toler and Deborah Shanks with Pace-Stancil Funeral Home giving out dirt pudding. The Vindicator | Myria Schubert
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Stacey Brown, Natalie Arteaga and Erica Tennant with Dayton Medical Center playing Wheel of Wellness at Taste of Dayton. The Vindicator | Myria Schubert
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Jennifer Perkins, Janie Budro, Tammy Alexander and Kimberly Judge got in on the fun at Taste of Dayton. The Vindicator | Myria Schubert

DAYTON — It was a fun filled night as the community came out and enjoyed some tasty treats, good conversation ...

