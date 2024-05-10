Gator attack leaves Cleveland PD officer injured

CLEVELAND — An encounter with a large alligator left Cleveland Police Department Sgt. David Edwards with severe injuries in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 7.

A call came in to dispatch at approximately 12:40 a.m. regarding the reptile and officers were then dispatched to the location, west of US 59, in the roadway at the Texas 105 bypass.

Sgt. J. Mendoza was the initial officer on the scene. Once he assessed the situation, he quickly called for backup. Once Edwards arrived, he took on the task of attempting to move the alligator from the roadway in an effort to make the area safe for drivers passing through the area and any community members in the immediate vicinity.

Officers first attempted to contact local game wardens. However, they could not make it to the scene due to the recent flooding in the area.

The alligator, which was estimated to be approximately 10 feet and 3 inches long, showed no signs of exiting the roadway. Once some time had passed, Edwards attempted to put a noose around the alligator's nose and mouth in an effort to remove it from the area safely.

The alligator swiftly lunged at Edwards, snapping its teeth around his left wrist. The animal then attempted to roll while still biting down. It was at that point that Edwards was able to escape.

He was left with deep lacerations above his left wrist, as well as broken bones, including a broken thumb, on his left hand.

"The officers there with him wrapped a tourniquet around his wrist, and they loaded him into the police cruiser and drove him straight to urgent care," said Cleveland PD Chief Darrel Broussard. "They just wanted to get him there as quickly as they could."

Once at the urgent care facility, he was transferred to Kingwood Hospital, where he had to undergo surgery for his injuries.

"The surgery went well, and it doesn't look like there will be any permanent damage," said Broussard. "He was incredibly lucky to have not been injured more or lost his hand."

According to Broussard, the alligator was put down and properly disposed of, who added that local game wardens helped guide them through the situation.

Edwards was released from the hospital in Kingwood on Thursday, May 9.

"I'm glad to know he's okay and he's in good spirits," said Broussard. "I'm proud of him and the other officers who helped in the situation. Their quick action and ability to be calm in a crisis probably helped save the lower part of his arm. They did really well in this situation."