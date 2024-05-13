LCSO warning about scam calls

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office has once again begun receiving calls about citizens receiving phone calls about having warrants.

One of the most recent calls to the Sheriff’s Office, the complainant stated that the caller had informed them that they did not show up for Jury Duty and that a warrant had been issued for their arrest.

The caller went on to say an amount that needed to be paid over the phone, and that immediate action by way of payment was needed to prevent them from being arrested and placed in jail.

The caller is clear and convincing and uses names of Liberty County Sheriff Office employees, which are easy to access by anyone.

Currently the two names that have been used are Deputy Chance Maddox, and Captain David Meyers.

These types of calls are referred to as “spoof calls” where the caller identifies himself as a person who works for the LCSO and tries to hoax someone into believing they are credible, ultimately to scam that person out of money.

“It has been almost a year ago that this happened, and it appears they are back to scam more citizens who reside in Liberty County.” according to Captain David Meyers, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

A note from Sheriff Bobby Rader, “We want the public to know that the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office does not conduct business in reference to warrants or payments for warrants over the phone. We do not want to see this happen to anyone, so please help us spread the word so others don’t fall victim to this SCAM.”