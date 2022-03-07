Governor Abbott Announces Adoption Of New Rules To Defund Municipalities That Defund Police

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the adoption of new Texas Administrative Code rules by the Office of the Governor's Public Safety Office (PSO) to prevent municipalities from defunding their police forces. These new pro-law-enforcement requirements, established by House Bill 1900 during the 87th Legislature, were signed into law by the Governor in June 2021. The Governor made preventing cities from defunding police an emergency item during the regular session of the 87th Legislature.

Under House Bill 1900, if the Governor’s PSO determines a city has defunded its police department, the city will be subject to tax rate limitations, lose access to certain tax revenues, and be subject to other budgetary requirements and limitations. When the city demonstrates it has reversed the reductions, PSO may reverse its defunding determination and the city will no longer be subject to those limitations, reductions, and requirements—unless it defunds its police again.

"Texas remains a law-and-order state and we continue to make it abundantly clear that we support our law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day to keep communities safe," said Governor Abbott. "My office’s adoption of these new rules will prevent cities from making reckless and downright dangerous decisions to defund the police, ensuring a safer future for Texans all across the Lone Star State."

These new rules will be published in the Texas Register later this month.

Read the new rules at the link below.

