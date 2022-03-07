James Wesley Saffell, III, 67, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his residence. He was born on March 27, 1954, in Houston, Texas, to the late Nadine Fitzhugh and James Wesley Saffell, II. Upon his completion of high school, he earned a certificate from trade school. Before his retirement, he was employed with Shell Chemical Plant where he was a member of the hazardous emergency team for more than thirty years.

James pursued many interests, some of which included fishing and hunting. In fact, he was a great fishing partner. He also had a passion for going Jeepin’ on trails throughout the United States. James was a kind and honest person who was always there for others no matter the situation. He was very meticulous with his organization skills, everything had its place. James was the type that would give the shirt off his back without a second thought. He was soft spoken, but loved to talk at the same time. James never met a stranger and could carry a conversation with anyone easily. He was a great role model to not only his beloved nephew and stepson, but to others in the community as well.

James was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Diane Saffell; and his brother Robert Saffell. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his nephew Rob Saffell and Holly of Georgetown; his niece Erin Saffell of Austin; his stepson Chad Kitchens and wife Heather of Mont Belvieu; his grandchildren Tyler, Makenzie and Kamry Kitchens of Mont Belvieu; his sister-in-law Donna Saffell of San Marcos; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A memorial service for James will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 2 pm, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main St, in Dayton.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting www.SterlingFuneralHome.com