Governor Abbott Provides Update On State’s Response, Ongoing Investigation On Robb Elementary School Shooting In Uvalde

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today provided an update on the state’s ongoing response to yesterday's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Following a briefing with federal, state, and local officials, the Governor was joined at the press conference by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, Senator John Cornyn, Senator Ted Cruz, Attorney General Ken Paxton, State Senator Roland Gutierrez, State Representative Tracy King, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw, Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell, and other state and local officials.

"All Texans have been shaken to their core in the wake of the horrific tragedy that occurred yesterday in the close-knit community of Uvalde," said Governor Abbott. "We must come together in support of the families of the innocent victims, the law enforcement officers who heroically responded, and the entire Uvalde community, which will be impacted by this senseless act of violence for generations to come. As the investigation by state and local authorities continues, it is our duty as elected officials to evaluate all possible means of making our schools safer to prevent future tragedies and ensure communities across the state—whether they are underserved populations within large cities or rural areas of the state—have the mental health resources needed. The State of Texas continues working to better protect and serve all Texans, young and old."

Governor Abbott implored all members of the Uvalde community – victims, families, family members, friends, and law enforcement – to use available mental and emotional health resources as they begin to navigate the weight of this tragedy.

The Governor added the ongoing investigation is being led by DPS Texas Rangers and the Uvalde Police Department and supported by DPS Highway Patrol and Criminal Investigation, DPS Aircraft and Intelligence, and DPS Crime and Victim Support. Additionally, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Border Patrol, San Antonio Police Department, San Antonio Fire Department, and other local law officials are also providing resources in support of the investigation.

Texans in the Uvalde community are strongly encouraged to use mental health resources provided by federal, state, and local partners in the area, including: Family Resource Center in Uvalde County Fairplex, Uvalde Civic Center school crisis teams, Texas Child Mental Health Consortium, Bluebonnet Children's Advocacy Center, and counseling services provided by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and TEA. DPS and FBI are also providing mental health services for law enforcement officers. The Uvalde District Attorney's Office for Victim Services is also available by phone at 830-278-2916.

View full press conference here.