Grab-n-Go meals for Dayton ISD students
Dayton ISD will start a Grab-n-Go breakfast and lunch combo starting Monday, March 16.
Daily meals will be available for drive-thru and pick-up between 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Dr. E.R. Richter Elementary School. Parents/guardians are asked to use the bus loop entrance off of Cherry Creek. Drivers can form a car-rider line in back of the school where the buses normally drop off students.
Students must be present in the car in order to take a meal. These Grab-n-Go meals are free to any Dayton ISD student 18 years of age and under. Dayton ISD employees will deliver the meals to each car.
