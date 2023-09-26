Gulf Inland Logistics Park Breaks Ground on Stilson Road for New Industrial and Manufacturing Developments

DAYTON – The City of Dayton, in partnership with Liberty Development Partners, a joint effort between Connor Investment Real Estate and Logistics and Development Resources, broke ground on the construction of Stilson Road at Gulf Inland Logistics Park on August 4, 2023. The 3,800-foot road improvement will be a 41-foot-wide concrete heavy haul road and the first external road improvement connecting the 2,400-acre property to U.S. Highway 90, complete with a new signal at the intersection of the two roads. Completion will facilitate further development and tenant construction. Carter Construction is the general contractor on the project, and the road is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

In 2019, the City of Dayton was awarded a $4.8 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The Stilson Road improvement project is supported by this grant, as are infrastructure improvements and the construction of a utility extension for Gulf Inland Logistics Park.

The Mayor of Dayton, Martin Mudd, said, “The Stilson Road improvement project is yet another positive milestone for Gulf Inland and a catalyst for economic development throughout the City of Dayton.”

Construction on a second road is scheduled to begin in September 2023. Rolke Road will stretch 7,000 feet from Highway 90 to the entrance of Gulf Inland Logistics Park. Carter Construction has been awarded the construction of Rolke Road, and DEC Corp. completed the engineering.

“At Liberty Development Partners, we understand that the future of logistics lies in connectivity and strategic infrastructure. The planned improvements of Stilson Road and Rolke Road align with our vision of setting the gold standard for logistics parks, ensuring our tenants have the best foundation for growth and success," said Marcus Goering, Principal of Liberty Development Partners.

Liberty Development Partners is actively developing Gulf Inland Logistics Park. Infrastructure improvements such as these roadway projects are among the first of many.

Kimberly Judge, the City Manager of Dayton, said, “As Gulf Inland continues to undergo improvements and development, the City of Dayton and surrounding areas will, in turn, experience immense job growth and economic expansion.”

Planned infrastructure will include railcar storage capacity for an excess of 3,000 railcars, master-planned regional detention, heavy haul roadways, City of Dayton water, sewer and fiber, Centric Infrastructure high-pressure natural gas, and an electric power substation, providing tenants with the services and infrastructure necessary to support any business.



Among the first tenants is Humble-based Phoenix Oil, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE), which closed on property within Gulf Inland Logistics Park to expand its operations along the Gulf Coast in May 2023.

About Liberty Development Partners



Liberty Development Partners is a joint effort between Connor Investment Real Estate and Logistics and Development Resources dedicated to the funding and development of Gulf Inland Logistics Park and future logistics, manufacturing, and rail-served projects. Paul Connor, Principal of Connor Investment Real Estate, has managed $1 billion in real estate investment and development since 2001. Marcus Goering, Principal of Logistics and Development Resources, served as President of CMC Railroad from 2010 until 2019 and has more than 35 years of transportation and real estate development experience. Together they are working to transform Gulf Inland Logistics Park into a world-class logistics center for companies to grow their business and operations. For more information on Gulf Inland Logistics Park, visit http://www.gulfinlandlogisticspark.com/.