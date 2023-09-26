Turnovers costly for Cleveland in 41-7 loss to Caney Creek Posted in: Sports Cleveland's Andy Medina makes the catch against Caney Creek at Indians Stadium on Friday night. Cleveland's Isaiah Harrison put's pressure on the Caney Creek quarterback at Indians Stadium on Friday night in district play. CLEVELAND - Five turnovers will definitely not help you win football games, and that is what happened to the Cleveland ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!