Hardin names Citizen of the Year

Angie Amyx (left) is awarded Hardin Citizen of the Year for her dedication to the community, through her service to the school board, Hardin Helping Hands and more. Announcing the award is Kali Spurlock, emcee of the Christmas event.
Celebrating Angie Amyx (center right) receiving Hardin Citizen of the Year is her family, including Clay Leonard (left), Carson Amyx, Landry Burt, Sammy Harvey, Caitlyn Burt. Not pictured is Jordan Bethea.
