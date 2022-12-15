Hathcherville Road to close January 9

DAYTON – An upcoming road closure is expected to significantly impact traffic south of Dayton as Hatcherville Road is scheduled to close on Jan. 9, 2023.

According to Liberty County Commissioner Pct. 1 Bruce Karbowski, that thoroughfare which is used heavily by vehicles near chemical plants off FM 2100, will be closing at the Liberty and Chambers County line for safety and repairs.

“CR 486, better known as Hatcherville Road, will be closed as of Jan. 9 until further notice due to safety concerns and road repair,” said Karbowski.

Work on the one-mile stretch will run one mile from the county line to the S-curve while crews work to repair major issues with the road surface.

Karbowski believes the project will last at least a month, if not longer, as work is completed.

Anyone using this route needs to make plans to seek alternate travel plans as it will likely affect a large number of motorists.