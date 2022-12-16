LISD Announces lone finalist for Superintendent

The Liberty ISD School Board is proud to announce that it has named current Deputy Superintendent Dusty McGee as the Lone Finalist to replace retiring Superintendent Dr. Cody Abshier as Superintendent of Schools.

Mr. McGee received his undergraduate degree in English Education from Mississippi State University and his Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Lamar University.

McGee is in his twenty-fourth year in education, and has spent his last ten years with Liberty ISD. He came to Liberty ISD as Assistant Principal of Liberty Middle School and Defensive Coordinator for the Panther football team. McGee then became the Principal of Liberty Elementary School and later served as the Director of Student Support and School Administration. The last three years McGee has been the Deputy Superintendent of Liberty ISD. McGee is universally respected and admired by students, parents, and faculty, as evidenced by the fact that he has been named Teacher of the Year, Principal of the Year, and as the Liberty Vindicator’s Best Principal of 2016.

Mr. McGee has been married to his wife, 1990 Liberty High School graduate, Wendy Brewer McGee for 21 years. Their daughter Bailey attends Galena Park Early College High School and their daughter Kinley is a sixth grader at Liberty Middle School.

McGee says, “I first want to thank Dr. Abshier for his leadership, mentorship and friendship. It has been my greatest honor to serve this district over the last ten years, and I appreciate the opportunity to continue to lead and work with our outstanding Board, students, staff and community. Liberty ISD is not the magic of one individual; The magic of Liberty ISD is that we have a shared belief that the primary responsibility of each member of our school district is to ensure that every student achieves at their academic and creative potential. I look forward to partnering with our entire school community to carry on the amazing work being done in our district. My belief is that the core purpose of education is to create challenges for young people that teach them about life and how to succeed in it. It's about teaching a relentless competitive spirit while exhibiting humility and grace. It's about pursuing excellence even though you know you will fail over and over again. It's instilling a work ethic where accountability and self-respect never waver. It's about showing kids that you love them and that you will not let them accept less than the best for their lives. This is what Panther Pride is all about.”