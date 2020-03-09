Here’s what on for tomorrow’s Commissioners Court

Kenefick wants some help with its roads, the D.A.’s Office wants some file folders, and the Sheriff’s Office wants an awning for its firing range.

The next Commissioners Court meeting is tomorrow, Tuesday, March 10, at 9 a.m. and here is what is on the agenda:

Presentation by Krista Fabregas with the U.S. Census Bureau. Ms. Fabregas will share information on the upcoming census activities in the tri-county area, that includes Liberty County, the operations and timelines, and overall census objectives.

Consider and approve funds for the purchase of file folders to be paid out of the records management fund, in the amount of $1,110. These folders will be used for the maintenance of criminal documents and records.

Consider and approve the following requests from city of Kenefick and residents of CR 643 and CR 6432 for assistance from Precinct 4 to repair their roadway. The City of Kenefick can pay $500 for each road toward the cost of manpower and material.

Consider and approve board members for ESD No. 1 as follows: Robert Trahan, 2-year term; Guillermo Gomez, 2-year term; Gene McDowell, 1-year term; Mike Theiss, 1-year term.­

Consider and approve the bids on delinquent tax properties: Bid No. 1: Grant Scheffler: offer $3,750.00.

Consider and approve solicitation of bids for awning for the firing range to be paid from funds out of the LCSO seizure fund.Consider and approve the proposed emergency disaster response agreement between Garner Environmental Services, Inc. and Liberty County, Texas.

Consider and approve professional services agreement with Integrated Data Services in ratification of action taken on June 25, 2019 for data extraction services related to transition to Tyler Odyssey case management services.

Consider and approve execution of extension of contract for the purchase of certain real property from Jesse Lopez located on Hwy. 146 in Liberty, Texas, for the construction of offices for the Sheriff's Office, and where an additional $50,000 in earnest money shall be paid and where prior earnest money payments will be released but also reduce the amount due at closing.

Consider and approve the release of earnest money securing performance in contract for purchase of certain real estate in Liberty, Texas, intended for site of the new Sheriff's Office.

Consider and approve selection of workers compensation insurance at renewal date of April 1, 2020.

Consider and approve the renewal of Watchguard live security to protect county firewalls in the amount of $6,265.