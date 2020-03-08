Jimmy Lee Evans, 1975-2020

Jimmy Lee Evans, 44, of Hardin passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, at his residence. Jimmy was born on Aug. 6, 1975, in Houston to Mederris Evans and Dora Smith Evans. A longtime resident of Hardin, Jimmy was a self-employed carpenter and a jack of all trades.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his grandparents, Leon and Lola Smith, and Mederris and Marguerite Evans.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Mederris and Dora Evans of Hardin; brother, Mederris Leon Evans of Hardin; sister, Tammy Johnson of Floresville, Texas; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of other family members and friends.

Cremation services under the care of Faith & Family Funeral Services.

