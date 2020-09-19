Highway section dedicated to fallen Polk County soldier
WOODVILLE, Texas — U.S. Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36) issued the following statement after participating in this morning’s ceremony dedicating a section of Highway 190 in Livingston to the memory of PFC Stuart Moore. PFC Moore was killed by an improvised explosive device in Baghdad, Iraq, in 2003.
“It was an honor to join the Moore Family to dedicate a section of Highway 190 in memory of their son, PFC Stuart Moore,” said Babin. “PFC Moore paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation, and I know many join me in thanking him and his family for the heavy price paid in the name of freedom.
“As a veteran myself, I consider it a great privilege to have had the opportunity to participate in such a special occasion.”
