Florence Aileene Barrett, 1925-2020

Florence Aileene Barrett, 95, of Hardin passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at The Springs in Cedar Creek, Texas. She was born in Hardin on Aug. 2, 1925 to parents Samuel Levi McMurtry and Laura Elizabeth Williams McMurtry.

Florence, known to her family as “Sis” or “Sister,” was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Florence loved people and was happiest when in a group of people and was the “center of activities.” She said often, “I was born a twin and I don’t like being alone.” She lived most of her life in Hardin. She moved to Liberty Hill in 2011 to be near her daughters. Florence was a member of Hardin Methodist Church and also Liberty Hill Methodist Church. She had many interests and hobbies — she enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafts, crocheting, cooking, gardening, yard work and being a homemaker. For over 30 years, she worked with her husband in their upholstery shop. Florence loved doing anything outside including raking hay and riding horses. She liked to go — she loved to just get in the car and ride. Florence always felt that she should give you something when you left her home — usually something she cooked. She liked to make banana bread and often took it to her doctors and their staff. She loved her children and grandchildren and liked to keep up with their activities. Florence will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 55 years, Kirby William Barrett; brothers, Jim McMurtry, Kenneth McMurtry, Homer McMurtry; and her twin, Lawrence “Bubba” McMurtry; sisters, Oralene McMurtry, Ruth McMurtry and Thyra Weaver; three nephews and two nieces. She leaves behind to cherish her memory son Kenneth Barrett and wife Brenda; daughter Sandra Sweezy and husband Bobby; daughter Shirley Walters and husband Marshall; sister-in-law Ruth Martin; grandchildren Chad Barrett, Kimberly de la Houssaye, Bradford Barrett, Jennifer Ferrell, Jill Epperson, Lance Walters, Kevin Sweezy, Natalie Boatwright and Olivia Sharp; 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. In addition, she leaves behind many other loving family members and friends.

Friends were invited to visit with the family 12-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Hardin Methodist Church, 1005 FM 834 W., Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral services began at 1 p.m. at Hardin Methodist. Burial and committal immediately followed at Hardin Chapel Cemetery.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers were Chad Barrett, Bradford Barrett, Lance Walters, Kevin Sweezy, Johnye McMurtry, Cory Ferrell, Bryce Barrett and Will Barrett. Pastor Gideon Watson of Hardin Methodist Church officiated.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family by visiting allisonfuneralservices.com.