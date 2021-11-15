Holt Files for Candidacy for HD 18

(Silsbee, TX) – Former public school teacher, Silsbee ISD Trustee and small business owner, Janis Holt, officially filed her candidacy in the House District 18 Republican Primary. Janis is announcing her candidacy to serve the newly formed Texas House District 18. The district includes Hardin County, Liberty County, San Jacinto County, and a portion of Montgomery County.

Janis’ goal is to bring “common sense” conservative values to help pass meaningful legislation in Austin.

Specifically, she will prioritize:

• Property Tax Relief

• Develop legislation holding unelected members of the local appraisal districts accountable to the public for their methodology for setting property values

• Immigration and the Border

• Finishing the Texas border wall which was begun during the Trump Administration

• Election Integrity Measurements

• Bring elections uniformity across the state

• Stand up for your constitutionally guaranteed right of lawful gun owners to keep and bear arms

• Support our local and state law enforcement

• End Critical Race Theory being taught in our public schools

Just before filing, Holt said, “I’m proud to be filing at the Republican Party of Texas Headquarters in Austin today because I have worked so hard for this party. As you know, I will be resigning my seat on the State Republican Executive board to run this campaign and ultimately serve in the Texas Legislature. I’m a lifelong Republican, I have been a delegate to multiple Republican Precinct, County and State Conventions since 2008 and I was elected delegate to the National Convention in 2012 and 2016. I understand how important our elections are. In fact, I was a member of the 2016 Electoral College from Congressional District 36. This is why I will work tirelessly to ensure we have election integrity and uniformity across the state. Finally, I was humbled to receive the RPT Volunteer of the Year award for Senatorial District 3 for 2017. I plan to run a grassroots-based campaign and take my message to voters directly. If you have any questions about my campaign, please visit www.holtfortexas.com.

Janis and her husband have 4 married children and are the proud grandparents of four granddaughters and one grandson. In her spare time, Janis enjoys making quilts and sewing for her grandchildren.