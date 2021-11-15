April 11, 1945 – November 3, 2021

Myrt Krull passed away at the age of 76 on November 3rd in Austin. She was born on April 11, 1945 in Harlingen, Texas to the late John and Anna Marie Finley Varnon. She worked as a mail carrier at the Dayton Post Office for 20 years. She married her late husband Robert Krull in Liberty, Texas on June 5, 1965.

Myrt was preceded in death by her parents and husband; her daughter Kelle Johns-Krull; son David Edmund Krull; sister Mary Francis Krull and her husband William Krull, sister Dora Varnon, and brother Coy Varnon. She leaves behind her children Chris Johns-Krull, husband of deceased eldest daughter Kelle Johns-Krull, daughter Kaleta Krull and her husband Rodney Cummings, daughter Rebecca Strahan and her husband Mark Strahan, and daughter Morgan Krull; two grandchildren Aidan Cummings and Elizabeth (Eli) Johns-Krull; siblings James Varnon and his wife Diana Varnon, John Varnon and his wife Claudette Varnon, and Tina Varnon, wife of deceased brother Coy Varnon.

Myrt was cremated and the family will host a service for her in Spring 2022.