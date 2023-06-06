Housing Authority Director indicted on two charges

LIBERTY - Months after an investigation was opened into Klint Bush, the former chair of the Liberty County Housing Authority, a second player now finds themselves under indictment.

Current executive director and former housing vice chair Ryan Daniel has been charged with a pair of felonies for his alleged role in an investigation into that agency.

Daniel appears to have been indicted at the same time that Bush received another pair of true bills from the Liberty County Grand Jury on May 17; however, official word of his indictments did not become public until last week.

The charges include a third-degree felony that alleges that Daniel made a pecuniary gain from a project under the purview of the housing authority in his role as commissioner, where he served as vice chairman. The project is linked to properties 108 Pear in Daisetta and 2644 Cornell in Liberty.

The second charge, Abuse of Official Capacity, a state jail felony, accuses Daniel of a “continuing course of conduct with intent to harm and defraud another, intentionally and knowingly misuse government property, namely, U.S. Currency, that had come into his custody and possession by virtue of his office and employment,” in an amount of more than $2,500, but less than $30,000.

According to documents, Daniel received a pair of bonds totaling $7,500 from Liberty County Justice of the Peace Pct. 6 Ralph Fuller on May 22.

He is now under bond conditions set forth by 253rd District Judge Chap B. Cain that prevent him from speaking with any board member that served between 2019 and 2022. Conditions also prevent him from having direct or indirect contact with Stephanie Johnson, Chris Johnson, or Delores Moore.

Moore, the former executive director of the housing authority, made allegations initially that appear to have helped lead to the investigation of Bush and Daniel. She is also the subject of a lawsuit filed by the housing authority.

Daniel has obtained Cordt Akers as his legal counsel, and The Vindicator has reached out to Akers for comment but has not received any response.

Bush remains in custody, facing five charges, but hopes to receive a bond soon.



