LCSO makes bust in Plum Gove area

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit received information about the distribution of narcotics from a residence in the Montebello Subdivision. The residence is located at 733 CR 3479J in the Plum Grove area.

The suspect was identified as Martin Saldana, 31, a Hispanic male. A lengthy investigation was conducted, and it was discovered that Saldana had multiple weapons at the residence, and he discharged the weapons on the premises multiple times. On Wednesday, May 31, the Honorable 253rd District Judge Chap Cain approved a search warrant for the property.

On Thursday, June 1, at approximately 7 am, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit, the Department of Public Safety, with assistance from the Liberty County Special Response Team (SRT), executed the search warrant.

Saldana was located on the front porch of the residence. He did not comply with the demands given by the SRT and a brief struggle ensued before he was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant that was issued for animal cruelty. During the struggle, deputies recovered a small package of suspected crystal methamphetamine that fell out of his pocket.

When Saldana was secured, a search of the residence was conducted. Investigators located a kitchen cabinet that was secured by a padlock. When the cabinet was opened, the investigators found two AR-style semi-automatic rifles. One of those rifles had an illegal short barrel, making it a prohibited weapon, along with several thousands of rounds of ammunition.

The cabinet also contained multiple glass containers filled with marijuana, a large package of suspected cocaine, packages of crystal meth, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and packaging materials commonly used to package illegal substances.

The search of the residence also yielded multiple bags of suspected crystal meth hidden in door frames and dresser drawers. Also recovered were two handguns and one shotgun with a large amount of ammunition throughout the residence. The investigators found a 100-round drum magazine that may be used with AR rifles.

Photographs and documentation were made of what appeared to be "Gang Graffiti" on the walls of the residence. A total of 1.6 pounds of marijuana, approximately 1 pound of crystal meth, and approximately 2 ounces of cocaine were recovered from the residence, along with the five weapons. Saldana was transported to the Liberty County Jail without incident. He was charged with:

1. Possession of Marijuana – State Jail Felony

2. Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Felony 1

3. Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Felony 1

4. Possession of a Prohibited Weapon – Felon 3

(Information is taken from the deputy's report. The defendant is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty.)