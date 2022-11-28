Inmate found unresponsive dies at hospital

LIBERTY – According to a statement from Liberty County Jail Administrator Ann Marie Mitchell, an inmate at the jail died over the weekend.

According to the statement on Saturday, Nov. 26, at about 4:30 pm, an inmate was found unresponsive in his single man cell. EMS arrived on scene and transported the inmate to Liberty-Dayton Emergency Room.

While at the hospital the inmate, who previously reported a medical condition, was pronounced dead by medical staff.

The Texas Rangers and Liberty County Sheriff’s Office are conducting an investigation.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

The name of the inmate has not been released at this time.