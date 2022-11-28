Frank Neal Griffin, 80, of Liberty, Tx, passed away peacefully in his home on November 22, 2022 surrounded by his children, wife, and a granddaughter. Frank was born in Jacksonville, Tx on November 18, 1942 to Helen Shattuck Griffin and Dr. Frank Samuel Griffin.

Frank was a loving husband, father, grandfather, friend, pharmacist and avid outdoorsman. He was a devout member of the First United Methodist Church in Liberty, Tx where he served on various boards. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Frank and Helen Griffin and grandson Tyler Retchless. Frank is a Liberty High School graduate. He attended Baylor University for four years then went on to attend Pharmacy School at The University of Houston. Frank was involved in the pharmacy business for 50 years where he eventually retired from Griffin Drug. Over the many years, he built many beloved relationships with the patients of Liberty, Tx and surrounding areas. He was also a member of the American Pharmaceutical Association. On July 18, 1964, Frank married the love of his life of 58 beautiful years, Tinya Madelline Griffin. Frank and Tinya had three children together, Bill, Frank, and Lesa.

Frank is survived by his wife, Tinya Griffin, twin sons, Bill and Frank Griffin and their wives Lisa and Cynthia Griffin, daughter Lesa Griffin, grandchildren Bethanie Mehl and her husband Joshua Mehl, Ryan Baker, Makenzie Griffin, Carson Griffin, great-grandson, Miles Baker, and brother Carl Griffin and wife Cindy Griffin and sons, Michael, Derron, and Sam Griffin.

A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 30th at 10:00 AM with a memorial service beginning at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church in Liberty, Tx. Fellowship to directly follow in the Fellowship hall of the church.