Jubilee time is here

Liberty’s annual family fun festival is back with a bang this Friday and Saturday in Downtown Liberty, with plenty of exciting fun for everyone.

Enjoy live entertainment, arts and crafts, food booths, a kid's area, carnival fun, the ever-popular BBQ cook-off, and more.

One of the big attractions is Gator Country this Friday and Saturday, located behind Humphrey’s Cultural center.

Friday night is the big Street Dance, featuring local favorite Philip Griffin with special guest Jacob Ryan Marshall. That free concert event is from 8 pm – 12 am on the Travis Street stage between City Hall and the Courthouse.

The grounds open up at 9 am on Saturday, and there will be plenty of entertainment.

11 am - 12:15 pm – Raa-Raa & Da Zydeco Allstars

12:45–2 pm – Rozy

2:30–3:45 pm – Doc Holliday

4:15–5:30 pm – The Forever Brothers

5:30–6 pm – BBQ Awards

Saturday will feature the Liberty Jubilee Car Show on the Square in Downtown Liberty. The show will feature classics, antiques, street rods, muscle cars, and custom rides and trucks. Prizes will be awarded for Best of Show and People’s Choice.

There is also free offsite parking and a shuttle on Saturday.

For more information on the 2023 Liberty Jubilee, contact City Hall at 936-336-3684.