WASHINGTON, D.C. — Just as the upheaval over Colony Ridge appeared to be leveling out, following little response by the state legislature during a recent special session, the Justice Department has filed suit against the developer.

That suit, filed Tuesday, alleges the development “targets Hispanic borrowers.”

“Today’s complaint alleges that Colony Ridge targeted Hispanic consumers with predatory loans, misled borrowers about the water, sewer, and electrical infrastructure on its lots, and exploited language barriers by conducting most of its marketing in Spanish while offering important transaction documents only in English,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Discrimination in lending harms families and neighborhoods for generations; it is wrong, and it has no place in our country. That is why I launched the Department’s Combating Redlining Initiative more than two years ago and why we remain steadfast in our commitment to continue this work.”

The complaint, which was filed in the Southern District of Texas in Houston, alleges the following:

Misleads borrowers about infrastructure on the lots it sells

Sells lots that flood with rain and raw sewage

Targets Hispanic consumers with predatory loans

Churns through borrowers in a cycle of foreclosure

Exploits language barriers at borrowers’ expense

The development, which has been under attack for some time, mainly from the right, now appears to be under attack from all sides.

Developer Trey Harris has long claimed that his efforts have offered the American dream to buyers, primarily Hispanics, but now comes under attack for those very practices.

“Since at least 2016, land development companies Colony Ridge Development, LLC, Colony Ridge BV, LLC, and affiliate mortgage company Colony Ridge Land, LLC (collectively, Colony Ridge) have lured tens of thousands of Hispanic consumers into using predatory seller financing to purchase land, promising they would ‘Logra el sueño Americano aquí!!’ (“Achieve the American dream here!!”). Instead, Colony Ridge sets consumers up to fail,” the suit reads.

The Vindicator spoke to Harris, but he declined any comment on the suit.

This is a developing story