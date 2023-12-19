LCSO welcomes Bortz as newest investigator

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office recently gained a new Investigator after Sheriff Rader swore in Brian Bortz. Bortz holds a Masters Peace Officer Certificate and has over 22 years’ experience with 9 years of that being spent as an Investigator.

Bortz was employed with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office from 2008 through 2017 and served as an Investigator at that time. He left the Sheriff’s Office in 2017 to go work for the Liberty County Pct. 5 Constables Office.

Bortz recently heard that the Criminal Investigation Division had an open position for an Investigator and contacted the Sheriff’s Office to inquire about the position. Bortz applied and went through the hiring process and is highly recommended by several of his past co-workers, and friends.

After Bortz was sworn in by Sheriff Rader, his first words were, “It’s good to be back home.”

Several Investigators along with Mindy Bortz, Brians wife witnessed the swearing in, and are all glad to have Investigator Brian Bortz back with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

"I look forward to Investigator Bortz being a part of the Criminal investigation team for the Sheriff’s Office, I am certain he will be a tremendous asset to this division," said CID Captain David Meyers.