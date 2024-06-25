LCSO asking for help in search for missing man

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating John “Jug” Burch Jr. 48-year-old W/M of Dayton, Texas.

Burch was last seen on June 13, 2024, at the Kwik Mart located at FM 1409 and County Road 402.

Burch’s family has not seen nor heard from him since that date and say that it is unusual for him to disappear for this long without contacting someone in the family. John is known to ride a blue chopper style bicycle with a motor kit attached to it, he is also known to ride the bicycle throughout South Liberty County daily.

John “Jug” Burch is 5’11”, 170 Lbs., with short brown hair, and brown eyes. He has numerous tattoos on both arms, and a small tattoo on his neck.

The Criminal Investigation Division has been searching for Burch and has interviewed several people during the last week.

“The result of the investigation at this point has not yielded the location of Burch, however, has raised questions of possible foul play,” according to Captain David Meyers, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office. “The LCSO Criminal Investigation Division will continue to follow up on this investigation in hopes of locating Burch”, Meyers said.

Should you have any information that would help the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office in locating Burch, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 936-336-4500. Or Crime Stoppers 1-800-392-7867.