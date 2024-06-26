Devastating housefire claims two lives

TARKINGTON — A tragic fire on the county’s north end resulted in the deaths of an elderly woman and a young baby on Tuesday night.

Firefighters with the Tarkington Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene on CR 2198 around 8 p.m. to find the interior of the home in flames and victims reportedly trapped inside the mobile home.

The victims are reported to be an 84-year-old woman and a 9-month-old baby, and according to Liberty County Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller, both victims succumbed to smoke inhalation from the fire.

TVFD Firefighter Doc Sikes was the first on the scene and said the victims were stuck in a bedroom with the fire focused on the living room.

Sikes pulled the woman out of the window, and after a quick search, the baby was discovered.

According to Sikes, there might have been smoke detectors in the house, but if they had worked correctly, they would have given the victims more time to escape the home.

Investigators from the Liberty County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Texas Fire Marshal’s were on the scene Wednesday morning looking into the cause.