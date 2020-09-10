LCSO intercepts jail contraband, four charged

Liberty County Sheriff’s Investigators charged three people yesterday with attempting to slip unspecified contraband to an inmate in the county jail. The inmate was also charged. All four individuals have now been charged with felony offenses and are presently in the county jail together.

According to Sheriff’s Investigator J.R. McQueen, investigators with the sheriff’s office have been monitoring such activity to prevent illegal acts being conducted in the jail facility. McQueen said information was received about the contraband being requested from an inmate to his family members asking them to bring items to the jail which later he planned to sell or consume. However, before the contraband could be passed to the inmate, investigators intercepted the illegal contraband.

Four probable cause statements were completed and presented to Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace Fuller’s Office who issued four warrants for the offense of engaging in organized criminal activity-attempt prohibited substance in a correctional facility, which is a third degree felony.

Investigators arrested Brent Burns, 25, reported to be the brother of the inmate, Heaven Platt, 26, and Rebecca Armstrong, 51, reported to be the mother of the inmate Tom Armstrong, 34. Tom Armstrong was served with the fourth warrant and is already in custody at the jail on unrelated charges.

McQueen said this and other investigations continue in order to prevent illegal activity at the Liberty County Jail. The Sheriff’s Office is warning individuals who may plan, attempt or conduct this type of illegal activity could find themselves facing felony charges because these cases are being pursued vigorously by investigators.