Nichols meets with local superintendents

News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Press release photo — Attending were Cleveland ISD Superintendent Chris Trotter, Tarkington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marc Keith, Devers ISD Superintendent Elizabeth Harris, Dayton ISD Superintendent Dr. Jessica Johnson, Senator Robert Nichols and Representative Ernest Bailes.
Article Image Alt Text

CLEVELAND, Texas — This week, Senator Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) met with local superintendents from Liberty County. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss education issues in preparation for the 87th Legislature which convenes in January.

“The Legislature faces many challenges this session, and we cannot make good decisions unless we are listening closely to those we represent,” said Nichols. “Education is and always will be one of the most important issues we face as a state.”

Representative Ernest Bailes (R-Shepherd) joined Senator Nichols and the superintendents at the meeting.

“It’s always great to have an opportunity to sit down and listen,” said Representative Bailes.  “Our school administrators are wading through uncharted waters right now, and for the most part they are pretty murky. It’s important that we do everything in our power to ensure our teachers and students have a safe learning environment and feel supported at every turn. I ask for patience from our local communities as we navigate the 20-21 school year. We are all in this together.”

Before each legislative session Nichols meets with each of the school district Superintendents in Senate District 3 to listen to their priorities and discuss issues facing the local education community.

“I would like to offer a special thanks to Senator Nichols for taking the time to meet with the Liberty County Superintendents,” said Cleveland ISD Superintendent Chris Trotter. “We look forward to a great legislative session in the spring semester.”

Senate District 3, which includes over 100 school districts throughout 19 counties, encompasses the greater part of East Texas and Montgomery County.

“These meetings help me to understand how decisions in Austin impact local schools,” stated Nichols. “I appreciate the opportunity to meet with superintendents and discuss how we can continue improving our education system. Our combined goal is to ensure children have the educational tools they need to be successful.”

 

