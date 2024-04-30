LCSO seeking dangerous suspect

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating Joe Castelan in connection with a violent attack in Colony Ridge.

Castelan, 37, is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Family Violence Felony 1.

According to LCSO Capt. David Meyers, Castelan is dangerous, and it is vital that he be located as soon as possible.

Meyers expects to add Castelan to the Crime Stoppers Most Wanted immediately out of an abundance of caution.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500 or by calling Crime Stoppers Tip Hotline at 800-392-7867.

Callers remain anonymous throughout the process and may be eligible for a cash reward.