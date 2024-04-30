Disaster declarations issued ahead of flooding

Liberty Mayor Carl Pickett has issued a Declaration of a Local State of Disaster for the City due to the rising water levels of the Trinity River. The flooding of the Trinity River flooding poses a threat of imminent disaster including widespread and severe property damage, injury, and potential loss of life.

The Trinity River Authority is currently releasing 94,300 cubic feet per second (cfs) and the river is anticipated to peak at 30.8 feet on 7:00 a.m., Friday, May 3, 2024. The flood stage for the Trinity River at Liberty is 26.0 feet. It is anticipated that the river level will remain above flood stage for the next several weeks.

Roadways and property in low areas adjacent to the Trinity River may experience flooding. Citizens are encouraged to exercise caution and obey warning signs when traveling on roadways in these areas, especially during nighttime hours.

Liberty County Judge Jay Knight has also issued a disaster declaration, and more information will be made available soon.